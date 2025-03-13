Police investigating report of potentially armed individual at California hospital

LOMA LINDA, Calif. — Law enforcement agencies swarmed a hospital in California on Wednesday night after receiving reports of a potential threat inside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of a possible armed individual at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Deputies are on scene, clearing the hospital while an investigation commences. The sheriff’s office has not reported any shots fired or injuries at this time.

They’re asking nearby motorists to avoid the area.

Loma Linda is located just east of Los Angeles.

We are aware of reports of a possible armed individual at Loma Linda Hospital. Deputies are on scene and actively clearing the facility.



Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.



For real-time updates, please continue to monitor our social media platform.



Stay safe and… pic.twitter.com/lXQctVb55r — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 13, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

