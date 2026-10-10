Philadelphia police officer killed, another injured after responding to reports of man with a gun

A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and another officer was injured Saturday after responding to a report of a man with a gun, police said.

Shane Seiber, 40, was killed early Saturday morning in west Philadelphia, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and the other officer were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and underwent surgery. The surviving officer is in stable condition, Bethel said.

A suspect is now in custody, Bethel said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered flags to fly at half-mast for Seiber. He is survived by his wife and two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

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