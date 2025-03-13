No threat found after report of possibly armed person at California hospital

LOMA LINDA, Calif. — Law enforcement agencies swarmed a hospital in California on Wednesday night after receiving reports of a potential threat inside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of a possible armed individual at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Just before 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office says law enforcement is clearing the hospital and that no shots were heard or injuries reported.

UPDATE: Loma Linda Hospital Incident



Law enforcement is actively clearing Loma Linda Hospital. At this time, no shots have been heard, and no one has been injured.



Please avoid the area due to heavy law enforcement presence.



Stay tuned for further updates by following our… pic.twitter.com/Ou8XbdrWC9 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 13, 2025

They’re asking nearby motorists to avoid the area. Further updates will be provided throughout the night.

“Your safety is our priority,” the sheriff’s office wrote on X.

Loma Linda is located just east of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group