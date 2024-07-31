NFL's technology to measure for first downs will get a tryout in some preseason games

The NFL's movement toward measuring first downs with technology instead of the traditional chain gang doesn't fix everything, but it's a step.

We'll see some of the new technology in select preseason games. The Associated Press reported the NFL will use Sony's Hawk-Eye technology in some preseason games this year. Once the ball is spotted, Hawk-Eye tells officials if it's a first down. That will speed up the game and eliminate the few errors with the chain gang measuring.

The problem will continue to be the spot itself. Officials can't be in perfect position to accurately spot the ball at the end of each play. Often they're not close to the true spot, but then first downs are measured to the millimeter. Hawk-Eye technology won't help spot the ball better, just measure first downs accurately and quickly.

That's some progress, though. And it will be in play during the preseason.

"We're in the installation phase for all of our stadiums, really getting them calibrated and up to date," said Brantley, the NFL's senior vice president and chief information officer Gary Brantley told the AP. "We're just really getting to a place where this system is as accurate as possible and really calibrating across our multiple stadiums."

The system is unlikely to be implemented for the regular season before next year, the AP said.

Fans will still complain about the spot of the ball. But at least they won't wait long to see if that inaccurate spot results in a first down.