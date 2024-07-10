NBA finalizes TV contract with ESPN, NBC and Amazon, but TNT still in the game: report

The NBA is finalizing a long-term lucrative media rights deal that would include ESPN, NBC and Amazon Prime Video as TV partners, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. According to The Athletic, the contracts will stabilize TV rights to the league for the next 11 seasons, and will be worth $76 billion.

NEWS: The NBA has finalized contracts with NBC, Amazon and ESPN as its TV partners, The Athletic has learned.



* TNT's next move, what new NBA sked will look like and how ESPN kept hold of The Finals.





However, TNT Sports — a longtime host network of the NBA — could still threaten to match, per The Athletic. TNT's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery and its CEO David Zaslav have publicly pushed to stay involved with the NBA by using language in the current contract.

The NBA and the three media partners have reportedly agreed to all of the language in the contracts, but have not yet signed. If Zaslav chooses to keep TNT involved, he is likely to go after Amazon's package, per The Athletic.

The deal will next move to the NBA board of governors, which has meetings next Tuesday in Las Vegas, for approval. Per The Athletic, the NBA will then send the finished contracts to TNT following board approval; at that point, TNT will have five days to choose whether to match the deal. If the company declines, the NBA is then expected to make an official announcement about the TV deal ahead of the Olympics at the end of the month.

According to The Athletic, the new deal will feature national broadcasts nearly every day of the week. The deal also includes plans during the NFL season, with NBA games on NBC immediately following Sunday Night Football and games on Amazon immediately following Thursday Night Football.