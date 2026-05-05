Man charged in White House correspondents’ dinner attack is indicted on new assault count

WASHINGTON — A California man accused of trying to storm the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and attempting to kill President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on a new charge over claims that he fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during the attack.

Cole Tomas Allen initially was charged in a complaint with attempting to assassinate the president and two additional firearms counts. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the attempted assassination charge alone.

Allen's indictment by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., includes the same three counts but also adds a charge of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

A Secret Service officer was shot once in a bullet-resistant vest during the April 25 attack at at the Washington Hilton, which disrupted and ultimately prompted an early end to one of the highest-profile annual events in the nation's capital. Allen was armed with guns and knives when he ran through a security checkpoint and pointed his weapon at the officer, who fired five times without hitting anybody, authorities said.

The addition of the assault charge confirms that authorities believe Allen fired the shot that struck the officer. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated last week that investigators wanted to review more ballistics evidence before making that determination.

Allen's attorneys have questioned the strength of the government's theory that their client intended to kill the president or fired a shot that struck the officer.

"In sum," they wrote, "the government's entire argument about the nature and circumstances of the offense is based upon inferences drawn about Mr. Allen's intent that raise more questions than answers."

Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was injured but was not shot. He was placed on suicide watch after his arrest, but jail officials removed him from that status over the weekend. Allen's attorneys complained that he had been unnecessarily confined in a padded room with constant lighting, repeatedly strip searched and placed in restraints outside his cell.

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