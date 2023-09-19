Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses for Week 3

The Chicago Bears have faced the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far this season. The Packers' fantasy defense scored 15 points in Week 1 against the Bears. The Buccaneers' fantasy defense scored 17 points in Week 2 against the Bears.

See where I'm going with this?

Next up for Justin Fields and the hapless Chicago offense is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, newly renewed with the return of Chris Jones.

So you can see why KC's D/ST is one of our top-ranked defenses for Week 3.

Check out our full defense rankings below:

