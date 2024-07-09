Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal's wondergoal helps Spain knock out France to reach final

Spain advanced to the Euro 2024 final following a 2-1 win over France on Tuesday at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Spain, the three-time winners of the tournament, got off to a rocky start after Randal Kolo Muani put home a header in the 9th minute off a cross from Kylian Mbappé, who played his first match without a mask since breaking his nose in France's European Championships opener.

KOLO MUANI PUTS FRANCE ON TOP 🔥🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/yqJA5p7nCQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

Muani's goal was France's first from open play in six matches.

Despite the early deficit, Spain continued pushing for an equalizer and received it in historic fashion.

Lamine Yamal curled in one of the goals of the tournament in the 21st minute past Mike Maignan to become the youngest goal-scorer in Euros history.

LAMINE YAMAL WITH A STUNNER FOR SPAIN 🇪🇸🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/JDxGGxlpXr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

Yamal, at 16 years and 361 days, broke the record held by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 141 days when he scored against France at Euro 2004.

Four minutes and nine seconds later Spain took the lead for good. Dani Olmo's deft touches around Aurélien Tchouaméni set up a shot that went in off Jules Koundé for a 2-1 advantage.

SPAIN TAKES THE LEAD 😱



What. A. First. Half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pxblUS8JUq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

Despite numerous second-half opportunities, France could not beat goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Spain will now face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and England in Sunday's final at 3 p.m. ET in Berlin.