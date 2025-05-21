"The BEST DEFENSE I have ever seen!" - How OKC is so SUFFOCATING | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine have uncovered the jaw-dropping truth: the Oklahoma City Thunder now possess "the best defense in Playoff history." The guys explain what OKC is doing to make things so uncomfortable for their opponents, and how the juggernaut defense likely won't be solved any time soon.

(1:05) - Is the Thunder defense best in postseason history?

(10:05) - Numbers behind Thunder's suffocating defense

(15:20) - Live-ball turnovers forced by Thunder defense

(19:10) - How Thunder stifled Anthony Edwards

(22:40) - Thunder shut down Wolves' corner threes

(28:10) - How will SGA's MVP win be remembered?

