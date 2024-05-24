2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the top 40 players

The weeks leading up to the NBA Draft on June 26-27 are crucial to NBA teams as players travel around the country and participate in individual workouts at different NBA facilities. In a draft that is still considered widely unpredictable with no consensus top pick — and a potential second-round pick in Bronny James grabbing a lot of the attention — teams will be looking more for fit and not necessarily building around a specific player.

With that said, a few players are already sneaking up draft boards after strong showings at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and during agent pro days. Yahoo Sports breaks down the top 40 prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft after the combine and pre-draft testing. (Also check out our latest mock draft.)

1. Alex Sarr, Perth Wildcats (Australia)

The 7-foot-1 center originally from France is an elite rim protector and the safest pick to go No. 1 with his length and potential. He tested well at the combine and has shown more fluidity moving off the ball with a promising inside-out game in the pick-and-pop.

2. Zaccharie Risacher, BL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)

Risacher is still playing his season in France as Bourg-en-Bresse advanced past Nanterre in the first round of the playoffs. The 6-foot-9 wing is one of the best catch-and-shoot 3-point threats in this draft class and had his best game of the season last week when he finished with 28 points (5-for-9 from 3) and six rebounds.

3. Stephon Castle, UConn

Castle struggled to find consistency with his jumper all season, but he showed scouts promising upside as a two-way player with how good he was offensively during the Final Four, where he scored 21 points against Alabama and 15 points in the championship game against Purdue. The UConn freshman also had the third highest score in the 3-point star drill at the combine and has great size for an NBA combo guard.

4. Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

The G League Ignite didn't win many games in their final season, but Buzelis showed flashes of his versatility as a playmaking big, particularly in the open court with his quick decision-making. The 6-9 forward improved his motor and added 20 pounds of muscle to his frame from this time last year.

5. Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Holland will see early minutes next season because of what he can do defensively, averaging 2.3 steals per game in the G League last season. He's a high-volume scorer and one of the quickest players in transition for his 6-8 size, favoring the left side of the rim.

6. Donovan Clingan, UConn

The 7-2 center moves extremely well for his size and, when fully healthy this season, was blocking shots in the paint and beating opponents down the court for easy buckets in transition. Clingan shot the ball ok at the combine but was much better during his pro day, extending his shot past the 3-point line.

7. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard was one of the most reliable players for Kentucky this year and played a much more mature game outside of being a freshman. Scouts knew he could shoot the ball well and is a solid defender, but his 42-inch max vertical (the highest this year) at the combine was surprising and he looked more athletic during agility drills.

8. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)

Just like Bilal Coulibaly shot up inside the top 10 last year with how well he played in the LNB Pro A playoffs, Salaun could do the exact same thing this year. The 6-9 wing finished his season playing his best basketball of the year and had 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Game 1 against Paris Basketball.

9. Nikola Topić, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Topic reinjured his left knee during a game on May 13 and it was diagnosed as a sprain, avoiding a serious injury weeks before the draft. Topic was sidelined for three months earlier this year with a ligament injury, but prior to that, the 6-6 point guard was one of the best passers in the Serbian league, averaging 5.5 assists on the season.

10. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Dillingham has shown enough from his one year at Kentucky that he can be a successful lead guard at any level. His measurements at the Draft Combine were officially 6'1.5" and 164.2 pounds and teams might have pause with how small he is, especially seeing how much Scoot Henderson struggled to start the season and how long it took him to adjust to the physically and length of other guards in the league.

11. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

The senior guard was the best scorer in college basketball this season and can get a shot off from anywhere on the court, averaging 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. His defense improved this year with his lateral movement and, in a draft that remains wide open, Knecht is one of the most consistent guards projected in the lottery.

12. Cody Williams, Colorado

The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Cody has similar size at 6-8 and can guard multiple positions defensively. He is not as polished as his brother was coming out of college but has a ton of upside with a high IQ and natural feel for the game.

13. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Walter started his freshman season at Baylor hot from 3-point range but cooled once conference play started. He finished the season shooting 34% from 3 but has promising shooting mechanics with a high-release and ability to shoot off the dribble.

14. Jared McCain, Duke

McCain has found ways to win at every level so far in his career and doesn't shy away from big moments. In the second round of the NCAA tournament, McCain, a freshman guard, broke the Duke record for most 3s in a tournament game, going 8-for-11 from 3-point range and finishing with 30 points.

15. Devin Carter, Providence

Carter broke the 3/4 sprint combine record (2.87 seconds) and also tied for first for the highest max vertical with 42 inches. The 6-2 junior point guard averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past year and is one of the most well-rounded point guards in the draft.

16. Isaiah Collier, USC

Collier was the No. 1-ranked high school recruit coming into his freshman year at USC and had an off year, first with a hand injury that kept him off the court for a month, then not finding his rhythm once he returned. He's one of the best guards when getting downhill and his game will translate better to the NBA with the spacing of the game.

17. Kyshawn George, Miami

George has two things NBA teams love: length (6-8 with a 6-11 wingspan) and consistent outside shooting. He's a prototype of a blossoming 3-and-D wing and a player that can be inserted into numerous systems in the NBA.

18. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

The 7-foot center elected to return for his sophomore season after undergoing double hip surgery last spring. He looked great on the court and Duke ran most of its offense through him. He is smart at recognizing the mismatch off the switch, can take players off the dribble and has a solid face-up game.

19. Carlton "Bub" Carrington, Pittsburgh

The freshman guard is a scoring machine who is great at creating separation and can finish through contact. He showed more upside as a facilitator during the second part of the season, averaging 4.8 assists in the month of March.

20. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Shannon's off-the-court issues and pending trial date on June 10 will be watched closely by NBA teams. For what he did on the court this year, the lefty shooting guard was one of the best scorers in the Big Ten and put up huge numbers in the postseason, averaging 34 points in the Big Ten tournament.

21. Yves Missi, Baylor

Missi has only been playing organized basketball for six years and shot up seven inches over the course of two seasons. He has great hands at the center position and, even though he didn't shoot very well during the combine, his upside trends toward being effective in the pick-and-roll.

22. Tristen da Silva, Colorado

The 6-9 senior was one of the most consistent players on Colorado this year and carried over his strong NCAA tournament performance to the Draft Combine, where he tested well in the agility drills and shot the ball well. He's a player that could sneak up draft boards if he has strong individual workouts with teams.

23. Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

In a disaster of a season for the Ignite, Smith really popped and showed great NBA potential as a versatile big at 6-10. He has a smooth 3-point jumper and became more aggressive defensively, blocking shots and grabbing 50/50 balls off the glass.

24. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Ware was one of the most improved players from his freshman year at Oregon to his sophomore year at Indiana, where he averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. His timing as a rim protector has improved and he recorded three or more blocks seven times this season.

25. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

The senior guard had back-to-back double-doubles in the NCAA tournament — 18 points and 11 assists against Western Kentucky and 21 points and 11 assists against Colorado two days later. Kolek is a smart player and plays to his strengths, finishing on the left side of the rim every chance he can.

26. AJ Johnson, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

The 6-6 guard was one of the biggest draft risers after a strong showing at the Draft Combine. On the first day of scrimmages, he finished with 13 points and followed up the second day showing more of his versatility as a playmaker, dishing out six assists. Johnson also had the dunk of the combine and attacked the rim while finishing through contact.

27. Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm (France)

Dadiet doesn't turn 19 until July and a veteran team with the luxury of developing the 6-8 wing, might take a swing on his potential as a 3-and-D perimeter player. In his final two games of the season during the playoffs, Dadiet scored in double digits and shot more confidently from deep range.

28. Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Klintman spent his freshman year at Wake Forest before electing to play one season in Australia's National Basketball League. The Taipans played a pair of preseason NBA games against the Raptors and Wizards and he confidently shot the 3-ball. Klintman has good size at 6-9 and in a draft that is wide open, a team could take a chance on him as a long-term prospect.

29. Zach Edey, Purdue

The 7-4 center silenced critics at the combine and shot the ball well during 3-point shooting drills. His shot is far from fluid, but he improved on his agility testing from last year and could be a defensive anchor for a second unit in the NBA.

30. Johnny Furphy, Kansas

The talk at the combine is that Furphy is possibly returning to Kansas for another year, but he shot the ball so effortlessly at the combine, and it's hard to imagine he didn't leave with first-round interest after the week in Chicago. The 6-9 wing didn't get a ton of touches during his freshman year at Kansas and shot 35.2% from 3-point range.

31. Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Edwards didn't do much at Kentucky during his freshman year after entering the season as a top-5 high school recruit. But the 6-7 wing has had a resurgence during the pre-draft process with how well he played during the Draft Combine scrimmages and showed more durability as a two-way player.

32. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

The senior wing let it fly from all over the court during scrimmage play at the combine. In a double overtime win against Oregon in the second round of the NCAA tournament, it was Scheierman who was clutch down the stretch in the back-and-forth battle. The 6-7 wing averaged 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season and is looking like a safe pick late first round or early second round.

33. Jaylon Tyson, Cal

The 6-5 guard was one of the best scorers in the Pac-12 this year and skyrocketed up draft boards after vast improvement from his sophomore to junior season. The Texas Tech transfer averaged 19.6 points and was one of the best rebounding guards, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game.

34. Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

The 6-7 senior guard was the go-to option for the Jayhawks until he suffered a knee injury late in the season. McCullar was at the combine but didn't participate in any on-court testing or drills after he had his knee scoped last month. He was on crutches during the week in Chicago, where he met with teams and media, and is hopeful to be back on the court for Summer League.

35. Ryan Dunn, Virginia

Dunn was the best perimeter defender in college basketball this season and, although his outside jumper remains an area of improvement, there's a lot to his game that translates to the NBA. The 6-7 guard will likely fall to the second round because of his shooting numbers, but he can impact teams right away on the defensive side of the ball.

36. Dillon Jones, Weber State

Jones is the only player in Division I men's basketball in the last 30 years to finish his career with 600 points, 300 rebounds, 160 assists and 60 steals. He's a walking triple-double and, although his athleticism doesn't shine through, he is one of the smartest players with the ball in his hands and makes winning plays consistently.

37. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia)

The Serbian guard is peaking at the right time. He finished his season with a five-game stretch averaging 26.8 points and 4.2 assists. Then, Djurisic didn't shy away from competition at the combine, where scouts and executives walked away impressed with his quick decision-making as a scorer and creative playmaking.

38. KJ Simpson, Colorado

Simpson was one of the best players on the court during the draft combine scrimmages and completely controlled the pace of the game. He plays much bigger than his 6-2 frame and has been working on his floater in the lane, successfully finishing over 7-footers consistently in his two days on the court.

39. Enrique Freeman, Akron

Every year there's a player that emerges out of nowhere from the combine, and this year that player might be the 6-7 senior wing. Freeman played well at the Portsmouth Invitational and received an invite to the G League Camp. He then got a call up to the draft combine and was incredible in 5-on-5 action while hitting tough shots and defending 1-through-4.

40. Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

After not logging many minutes in the Australian league this past year, Flowers was a nice surprise at the combine and played more to his strengths as an off-ball scorer. Teams are familiar with his athleticism and what he can do at the rim, but it was his cutting and court vision that has been positive during the pre-draft process.