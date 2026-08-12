Movies and TV shows casting this week in Boston

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra Experience Female Bartender Avail Tue 8.18 in Bk (241/8)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television film here

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Harlan Coben'S Myron Bolitar

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Non-union to Portray Couple Walking and Holding Hands *Tues 8/11* Manhattan, NY, Afternoon Call Tim ($187/10 )

-- Non-union to Portray Shoppers/Business People *Tues 8/11* Manhattan, NY, Afternoon Call Time but No ($187/10 )

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Delivery Person with Bike & Helmet *Tues 8/11* Manhattan, NY, Afternoon Call T ($231/8 )

-- Non-union to Portray Delivery Guys with Helmets Tue 8.11 - Afternoon Call After Company Move Not ($187/10)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television series here

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Line of Fire

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray Fbi Agents - Match Wed 8.12, Th 8.13 and Wed 8.19 ($231/8)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television series here

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray Bartenders *Wed 8.12 in White Plains* ($231/8 )

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television series here

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Suit Avail Wed 8.12 to Portray Detectives (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Winter Nypd Uniform Avail Wed 8.12 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra Avail Wed 8.12 to Portray Dockhands. (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra 18 to Look Younger to Portray High School Students Thur 8.13 (231/8)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television series here

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Major Female Hip Hop Artist Music Video (NY)

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Boys/Teens Comfortable Riding Bikes Available Right Now ($250)

-- Young Girls Who Can Double Dutch Rush Call Right Now ($250)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the music video here

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Put a Ring on It

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Couples with Infidelity ($16000)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here