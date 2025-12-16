Most expensive homes for sale in Springfield, Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Springfield, Massachusetts listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 99 Crystal Brook Dr, Springfield

- Price: $690,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,570

- Price per square foot: $193

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 44 days

#2. 210 Naismith St, Springfield

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,328

- Price per square foot: $257

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

#3. 283 Longhill St, Springfield

- Price: $599,900

- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,057

- Price per square foot: $118

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 69 days (-$15,100 price reduction since listing)

#4. 157 Canterbury Rd, Springfield

- Price: $549,992

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,332

- Price per square foot: $165

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 32 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 25 Angelica Dr, Springfield

- Price: $535,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $243

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 47 days (-$4,900 price reduction since listing)

#6. 24 Cunningham St, Springfield

- Price: $479,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,530

- Price per square foot: $135

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#7. 31 Acrebrook Rd, Springfield

- Price: $470,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,712

- Price per square foot: $274

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 181 days (-$29,943 price reduction since listing)

#8. 35 Lemnos Ln, Springfield

- Price: $464,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,820

- Price per square foot: $164

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

#9. 39 Wallace St, Springfield

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $255

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 18 days

#10. 106 Magnolia Ter, Springfield

- Price: $459,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $139

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 48 days

