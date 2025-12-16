Most expensive homes for sale in Springfield, Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Springfield, Massachusetts listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 99 Crystal Brook Dr, Springfield
- Price: $690,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,570
- Price per square foot: $193
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 44 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 210 Naismith St, Springfield
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,328
- Price per square foot: $257
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 283 Longhill St, Springfield
- Price: $599,900
- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,057
- Price per square foot: $118
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 69 days (-$15,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 157 Canterbury Rd, Springfield
- Price: $549,992
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,332
- Price per square foot: $165
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 32 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 25 Angelica Dr, Springfield
- Price: $535,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $243
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 47 days (-$4,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 24 Cunningham St, Springfield
- Price: $479,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,530
- Price per square foot: $135
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 31 Acrebrook Rd, Springfield
- Price: $470,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,712
- Price per square foot: $274
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 181 days (-$29,943 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 35 Lemnos Ln, Springfield
- Price: $464,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,820
- Price per square foot: $164
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 39 Wallace St, Springfield
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $255
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 18 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 106 Magnolia Ter, Springfield
- Price: $459,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $139
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 48 days
- View listing on realtor.com