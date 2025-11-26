Most commonly seen birds in Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Massachusetts using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 379 count sites in Massachusetts. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#1. Blue Jay

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 92%

- Average group size: 2.68

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Massachusetts: 92%

--- #2. Connecticut: 91%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 91%

--- #4. New Hampshire: 90%

--- #5. Vermont: 88%

#2. Black-capped Chickadee

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 89%

- Average group size: 2.2

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Hampshire: 96%

--- #1. Maine: 96%

--- #3. Vermont: 95%

--- #4. Minnesota: 90%

--- #5. Massachusetts: 89%

#3. Tufted Titmouse

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 87%

- Average group size: 2.65

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 95%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 87%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 85%

--- #3. Maine: 85%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 84%

#4. Downy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 85%

- Average group size: 1.49

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 87%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 85%

--- #3. Rhode Island: 79%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 79%

--- #5. Wisconsin: 78%

#5. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 84%

- Average group size: 1.91

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Kentucky: 93%

--- #2. Mississippi: 91%

--- #3. Alabama: 89%

--- #4. Arkansas: 88%

--- #5. Tennessee: 84%

#6. White-breasted Nuthatch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 83%

- Average group size: 1.43

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Hampshire: 83%

--- #1. Maine: 83%

--- #1. Massachusetts: 83%

--- #4. Connecticut: 82%

--- #5. Vermont: 76%

#7. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 79%

- Average group size: 3.67

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Rhode Island: 81%

--- #2. Connecticut: 80%

--- #3. Massachusetts: 79%

--- #4. New Jersey: 78%

--- #5. New York: 75%

#8. Dark-eyed Junco

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 78%

- Average group size: 3.2

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington: 93%

--- #1. Oregon: 93%

--- #3. Connecticut: 86%

--- #4. New Jersey: 85%

--- #5. New York: 84%

#9. House Finch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 70%

- Average group size: 2.84

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 87%

--- #2. Arizona: 85%

--- #3. Colorado: 84%

--- #4. West Virginia: 83%

--- #5. Indiana: 81%

#10. Red-bellied Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 69%

- Average group size: 1.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 87%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 70%

--- #2. Indiana: 70%

--- #4. Massachusetts: 69%

--- #5. Michigan: 67%

#11. House Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 62%

- Average group size: 5.75

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Illinois: 85%

--- #2. Iowa: 84%

--- #3. Nebraska: 81%

--- #4. Ohio: 75%

--- #5. Indiana: 74%

#12. American Goldfinch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 50%

- Average group size: 2.48

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Wisconsin: 73%

--- #1. Michigan: 73%

--- #3. West Virginia: 72%

--- #4. Minnesota: 66%

--- #4. Maine: 66%

#13. Carolina Wren

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 50%

- Average group size: 1.16

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 91%

--- #2. Georgia: 71%

--- #3. North Carolina: 70%

--- #4. Alabama: 68%

--- #5. Virginia: 66%

#14. White-throated Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 35%

- Average group size: 1.87

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 64%

--- #2. Connecticut: 59%

--- #3. New Jersey: 58%

--- #4. Arkansas: 56%

--- #5. Alabama: 55%

#15. Hairy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 35%

- Average group size: 1.1

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 57%

--- #2. New Hampshire: 56%

--- #3. Minnesota: 51%

--- #4. Vermont: 50%

--- #5. Wisconsin: 49%

#16. Song Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 23%

- Average group size: 1.38

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington: 60%

--- #2. Oregon: 49%

--- #3. Georgia: 29%

--- #4. Connecticut: 28%

--- #4. Pennsylvania: 28%

#17. Red-winged Blackbird

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 19%

- Average group size: 2.7

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 27%

--- #1. Louisiana: 27%

--- #3. Colorado: 26%

--- #3. Connecticut: 26%

--- #5. Ohio: 25%

#18. American Crow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 17%

- Average group size: 2.48

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 42%

--- #2. Wyoming: 38%

--- #3. Oklahoma: 37%

--- #4. Oregon: 29%

--- #4. Washington: 29%

#19. Common Grackle

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 16%

- Average group size: 3.45

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 31%

--- #2. New Jersey: 28%

--- #3. Florida: 26%

--- #4. Delaware: 17%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 16%

#20. American Robin

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 15%

- Average group size: 2.29

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 46%

--- #2. Nevada: 43%

--- #3. Missouri: 41%

--- #3. Colorado: 41%

--- #5. Kansas: 40%