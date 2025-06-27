Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Worcester and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Worcester metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Other Indo-European Languages

- 30,886 speakers (0.39% of population)

#9. Hindi

- 32,758 speakers (0.41% of population)

#8. Russian

- 35,256 speakers (0.45% of population)

#7. Arabic

- 43,322 speakers (0.55% of population)

#6. Vietnamese

- 43,793 speakers (0.55% of population)

#5. French

- 60,296 speakers (0.76% of population)

#4. Haitian

- 94,273 speakers (1.19% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 149,448 speakers (1.89% of population)

#2. Portuguese

- 246,431 speakers (3.12% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 710,321 speakers (8.98% of population)