Mind the gap: The basics of vehicle GAP coverage

You probably know that car insurance can help pay for car repairs or part replacements in the case of an accident or other damage. But what if your car gets totaled or stolen?

Your auto insurance may cover the cash value of your vehicle prior to the damage or loss, but it won't necessarily cover the total outstanding balance of your lease or finance contract. This could leave you with a gap that can potentially translate into a hefty bill. With GAP, you can help protect yourself financially and boost your peace of mind, Ally Financial reports.

What is GAP protection?

Guaranteed Asset Protection, or GAP, is a debt waiver product that helps protect a buyer or lessee in the case of total loss. Simply put, it helps bridge the gap between how much you owe for the vehicle and how much the car is worth if it is totaled or stolen.

This gap occurs because insurance typically pays the cash value of your vehicle at the time of loss. Because cars depreciate, it's possible that your vehicle's value will be less than what you still owe on your loan.

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Do I need GAP coverage?

Unlike other forms of auto insurance, GAP is optional, add-on coverage that isn’t required. However, some lenders or lessors may require it as part of your auto loan or car lease.

GAP coverage is a good option for drivers who owe more on their car loan than the vehicle is worth, or will be worth, after depreciation. Accidents happen, and it’s important to keep in mind that if you have a total loss of your vehicle, your primary insurer’s settlement payment may not cover the entire amount you owe.

If your car is not financed, you don’t need GAP.

How to know if you already have GAP

GAP coverage may be automatically included in your terms if you have an auto loan or are leasing your vehicle from a dealer. It may also be included in your current auto insurance plan. Check your plan or call your insurance provider to confirm.

GAP coverage for new vs. used cars

Regardless of whether your vehicle is new or used, if you owe more on your vehicle than it is currently worth, GAP protection can be valuable in the event your car is totaled or stolen.

How GAP protection works on leased cars

GAP could be required if you lease your car, since your car’s value will depreciate over the length of your lease. Check your lease agreement for details. Even if it’s not mandatory, this type of insurance is frequently recommended for leasers, especially if you have a long lease term or made a low down payment.

Where do I get GAP coverage?

You’ll have a few options when it comes to purchasing GAP. If you’re buying a vehicle, you can typically include GAP coverage at the time you sign the lease or finance contract papers. You also may be able to get GAP through your auto insurance company, the lender that’s financing your vehicle or an independent GAP provider.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I add GAP insurance after I buy a car?

Yes, you can typically add GAP insurance after purchasing a car, but you must do so within a specific timeframe, usually within the first year or before the loan balance exceeds the vehicle's value. For example, if you financed a new car and realize a month later you skipped GAP at the dealership, many insurers will still let you add it as an endorsement as long as you’re within their window.

Can you buy GAP insurance on your own?

Yes, you can purchase GAP insurance independently from your auto insurance company or other providers rather than through your dealership or lender.

Can I get GAP insurance through my insurance company?

Yes, most major auto insurance companies offer GAP insurance as an optional add-on to your existing policy. GAP coverage is designed to help if your car is totaled or stolen and your insurance payout is less than the amount you still owe on your loan or lease. For example, if you owe $22,000 on your vehicle but your insurer determines the car’s actual cash value is $18,000, GAP insurance may help cover the $4,000 difference.

Do I need GAP insurance if I already have full coverage?

You may still need GAP insurance even with full coverage because standard auto insurance only pays the current market value of your vehicle, not what you owe on your loan. If you made a small down payment or have a long loan term, your loan balance likely exceeds your car's value, creating a "gap" that full coverage won't pay.

What is typically not covered by GAP insurance?

GAP insurance does not cover your insurance deductible, extended warranties, carry-over balances from previous loans or any additional charges like late payment fees. The coverage specifically covers the difference between your vehicle's actual cash value and the remaining loan balance at the time of total loss. For instance, if your payoff includes a service contract or past-due fees, GAP typically won’t reimburse those amounts even if the vehicle is totaled.

This story was produced by Ally Financial and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.