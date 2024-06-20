WATCH: Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla strolls through North End with NBA Finals trophy

BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was holding court in the street on Wednesday, specifically Hanover Street, as he walked around with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Fresh off a flight from partying in Miami after the C’s defeated the Dallas Mavericks in 5 games for an NBA Finals title, Mazzulla took to the streets of Boston to celebrate.

Followed by a crowd of cheering Celtics fans, Mazzulla and members of the coaching staff walked into several restaurants to display the trophy, starting with Carmelina’s, then to Arya, then to Umbria.

If you weren’t in the North End Wednesday night, worry not.

Boston’s championship parade is scheduled for Friday, where the trophy will be hoisted atop a duck boat for all to see.

Details about the parade route can be found below.

Celtics parade route

