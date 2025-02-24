Rideshare driver arrested for sexually assaulting victim he picked up in South Boston, police say

BOSTON — A rideshare driver is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a victim over the weekend.

Hermann Ngoufack Jiokeng, 39, of Brighton, is charged with rape.

According to Boston Police, the victim took a ride share from a South Boston location to her residence around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

During the ride, the driver, identified as Joikeng, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Joikeng was arrested at his Brighton residence on Sunday and will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

No further information was immediately available.

