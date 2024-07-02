Karen Read supporters cheer outside court at mistrial decision: ‘It’s a sham of a trial!’

DEDHAM, Mass. — It was an immense sense of relief for the “Free Karen Read” crowd, who had been waiting for an answer for the past week.

On Monday, Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the Karen Read murder case as the jury could not come to a decision.

Many of Read’s supporters claim she was framed for the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. While their fight may not be over, they say today is the news they have been waiting for.

The crowd lined High Street as the sky darkened in Dedham around 2:30 p.m. — holding phones and radios close to their ears as the skies opened up.

Tears of joy outside court for many after waiting for 5 days of deliberations by the jury.

“We will take a hung jury over a guilty verdict,” one supporter said.

Rita Lombardi has been a leading voice of the hundreds in pink outside court this past week — waiting patiently to hear Karen Read’s fate.

“Guilty was never an option guilty was never going to happen you are never going to get 20 people who said she was guilty … because it’s a sham of a trial!” she said.

The defense was all smiles leaving court while their supporters celebrated — for now.

“You can’t have justice for John O’Keefe without freeing Karen Read,” one supporter said.

Karen Read will return to court on July 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

