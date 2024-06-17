4 students hospitalized after school bus fire on I-93 in Dorchester

BOSTON — Four students were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after their school bus returning from a field trip caught fire.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the blaze broke out around 3 p.m. on I-93 northbound in Dorchester near exit 14. Authorities confirm there were children on the bus at the time of the fire.

Boston Public Schools says 4 students were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation due to the smoke.

Flames and black smoke could be seen filling the sky.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Dorchester school bus fire

The fire closed all lanes of traffic near the scene.

Traffic was diverted from I-93 northbound at exit 13 to Morrissey Boulevard but all lanes have since been reopened.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools said the students were from the Josiah Quincy Upper School and the chartered bus was coming back from a field trip. School administrators say a substitute bus took all students and staff back to the school and a letter was sent home to parents.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Tony’s Trans Inc. for comment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

WATCH: School bus fire on I-93 in Dorchester snarls afternoon commute (Dorchester Reporter-DotNews.com)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group