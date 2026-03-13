Low and slow meets forever: US postage stamps honor lowrider car culture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From Mexican American and Chicano barrios in the American Southwest to the halls of the Smithsonian on the National Mall and even the streets of Japan, lowrider culture has become part of mainstream car culture around the globe.

The U.S. Postal Service is joining the club with a new series of stamps dedicated to the low and slow rolling works of art. The stamps — complete with pinstriping — are being unveiled Friday during a celebration in San Diego.

For the lowrider community, it’s validation of the vibrant artistic expression that blossomed in the 1940s in the working-class communities of Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas as everyday cars were transformed into one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Lowriders are known for their dazzling paint schemes, glistening chrome, luxurious interiors and gravity-defying hydraulic systems. They're symbols of creativity, craftsmanship, pride and identity.

Making history

Antonio Alcalá grew up in San Diego admiring the cars from afar, so it was an honor for him to design the stamps. The challenge was finding the right mix of cars and colors to represent the lowrider world.

He pored over tons of photographs before whittling it down to five: a 1946 Chevy Fleetline, three classic Chevy Impalas and a 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. Each brings its own flare, from curvaceous body lines and low stances to a hint of the mechanics that make the cars hop.

“It’s a real thrill,” said Alcalá, the postal service's art director. “The postage stamps are supposed to represent the best of America. They’re kind of a way that the United States signals to the rest of the world these are things that we find important about our people, our accomplishments, our culture, etc. So to have it commemorated on a stamp is a big deal.”

Alcalá watched a video of Danny Alvarado pinstriping a car, and his heart stopped as the brush effortlessly glided over the metal flake paint leaving behind intricate swirls. He knew that would be the final touch for the corner of each stamp.

Alvarado, an illustrator and sculptor, has spent about 50 years perfecting his craft and is now teaching others how to spin the brush just right. For him, the stamp project has special meaning — his father worked as a mail carrier for more than 20 years and it marks another corner turned as lowrider culture gains new fans and more respect.

Cruising ahead

In the 1980s, some cities imposed anti-cruising laws and height restrictions, often seen as targeting Chicano youth and associating lowriders with gangs despite the community's emphasis on artistry and family.

But with the Hispanic U.S. population increasing and lowriding becoming more popular, restrictions have been rolled back in recent years. California repealed cruising bans in 2024, and just last year New Mexico lawmakers celebrated Lowrider Day at the state capitol, even though a proposal to enshrine the lowrider as New Mexico's state vehicle didn't gain enough traction.

Founder and president of the San Francisco Lowrider Council, Roberto Hernández began cruising in the late '70s when cruising was banned in California. With the stamp unveiling, Hernández feels “like we got the final stamp of approval as lowriders.”

Alvarado agrees, adding that widespread recognition of the positive aspects of lowriding has been a long time coming.

“It’s a big hit. I mean the lowriding community is so excited about these stamps,” Alvarado said from his home in Monrovia, California. “Everybody I’ve talked to already knows about them, so they just can’t wait till they come out.”

Melting pot

Alvarado mentioned car clubs in Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Chicago, Dallas, New York and the ones that are popping up overseas — from London to Hungary, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

Humberto “Beto” Mendoza, whose photographs were used as the basis of three of the stamps, ticked off his own list, describing lowrider culture as both a family affair and a big melting pot.

He has traveled far and wide photographing many of the iconic masterpieces that have graced magazine covers. That includes “El Rey,” a red 1963 Chevrolet Impala that is featured on one of the stamps and is on display at the National Museum of American History.

Mendoza was a fan of lowriders long before he built a career photographing them for a living. When he was a boy, his father, a Mexican immigrant, taught him how to frame images with a point-and-shoot and then eventually bought him his first real camera. From there, Mendoza hustled, carrying with him a photo album of his work as he persuaded more lowriders to document their fancy rides.

The stamp project was unexpected, Mendoza said, noting that it couldn't have come at a better time. He had just suffered a stroke in 2022 and was in a dark place. The project was a ray of light for him and for the wider lowrider community.

“We’re usually outcasted, you know, so them acknowledging us in this community is historic,” he said. “We feel accepted now.”

Associated Press reporter Fernanda Figueroa in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

