Zipcar closing Boston headquarters, laying off 128 workers

BOSTON — Avis Budget Group, which bought the Boston-founded company Zipcar in 2013, is closing the company’s local headquarters in Boston and consolidating operations at its global offices in Parsippany, New Jersey.

In a letter to Mayor Michelle Wu last week, the company said the move would affect 128 workers.

Zipcar’s regional field and fleet operations teams will continue to be based in Boston and other local markets to support members and day-to-day service without interruption, Avis Budget Group shared in a statement to Boston 25.

“Zipcar remains fully operational and members should expect the same service and experience they rely on today. We are committed to managing this transition responsibly and supporting our employees throughout the process,” they said.

The company stated that the consolidation further reinforces Zipcar’s foundation and positions the business to continue serving its members well into the future.

Zipcar currently serves 25 states:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Virgina

Washington

Wisconsin

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

