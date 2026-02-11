On your radar: Tracking the potential for another winter storm in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the potential for another winter storm in Massachusetts.

“We’re still watching Sunday night into Monday. So, putting this on your radar. The storm hasn’t formed yet. Until it does so, we’re still going to be monitoring the track of the storm,” Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Wednesday forecast.

Depending on the track of the storm, New England could be facing snow, rain, and wind concerns. As of Wednesday, the Global Forecast System and European weather models were showing differing tracks.

“The GFS has this farther offshore, which would mean more of a miss. The European model has it a little bit closer to us, which would mean snow, but if it tracks a little bit closer, we could be talking about snow, rain, and wind concerns across New England into Monday,” Graf said.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates as they come in.

