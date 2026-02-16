On your radar: Tracking multiple chances for snow in Massachusetts this week

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking multiple chances for fresh snow in Massachusetts this week.

Tuesday morning will first bring the possibility of some “limited, light snow.” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast that the best chance for snowfall will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A coating to up to an inch of snow is possible.

“Most of its light. I don’t want to rule out an embedded snow squall,” Spear explained. “The highest numbers are going to come from the elevations, which are going to see most of the snow coming up this week.”

Wednesday is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow. A coating to 2 inches of snow is possible for points north of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Elevations could see 2-4 inches of snow.

“This all depends on where we get a front setting up. North of the front, it’s a little cooler to support that snow,” Spear said. “South of the front, it’s probably going to be mostly rain.”

The morning commute on Wednesday looks dry before rain and snow develop during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be dry, but Friday presents our next chance for a winter storm. There’s also a possibility of snow on Saturday and Sunday.

“If you’re wondering why we have so many chances this week, the jet stream is in a position where it’s parked very close by,” Spear explained. “That jet stream is essentially a highway for storms.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates on potential Friday and weekend snow totals as this week develops.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group