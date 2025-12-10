On your radar: Storm to bring snow to Massachusetts this weekend?

DEDHAM, Mass. — While the Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert for slick travel on Wednesday, there is the potential for another storm that could impact the region this weekend.

Showers will arrive late Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 40s from Boston to Worcester. The Cape will turn blustery with lower 50s and minimal rainfall. A coating to 1 inch of slushy, wet snow is possible for areas of higher elevation north of Leominster.

Western Massachusetts, Vermont, central New Hampshire, and western Maine could see up to 3 inches of snow as the system moves through.

The next chance for wintry weather will be on Sunday.

“I want to put this on your radar now because we are watching the potential for a storm this weekend,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast. “Yesterday, it was showing a closure, but now that track is farther offshore, which would be more of a miss for us.”

Graf noted that because the storm hasn’t fully formed yet, the track could shift again as the weekend nears.

“Until it does so, we’ll keep a close eye on the track and the timeframe for this as it will potentially impact our weekend,” Graf explained.

