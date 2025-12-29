On your radar: Chance of snow in Massachusetts for New Year’s Eve, Day

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather Team is tracking the chance of snow on New Year’s Eve into early New Year’s Day.

As of Monday afternoon, the latest track shows snow arriving around midnight on Thursday.

The snowfall isn’t expected to be significant, but it could cause slick travel.

The only other chance for precipitation this week will be New Year's Eve with a possible coating into Thursday morning.@boston25 @VickiGrafWX @tuckerweather pic.twitter.com/7MJEOQcHhH — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 29, 2025

“This isn’t going to amount to much, but it’s nice that we can enjoy the festive feel of the flakes,” Boston Meteorologist Geoff Bansen said in his forecast.

Almost all of Massachusetts will likely see a coating of snow, while Cape Cod, the Islands, and northwestern Massachusetts could get up to 2 inches of snow.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group