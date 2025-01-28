Young men across the US are struggling to stand. What are the roots of this crisis?

(Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Young men are struggling in the United States. Participation in the workforce for young adults in their early 20s is nearly two-thirds female. In college, men represent only 42 percent of students, down from 47 percent in 2011. According to the American Institute for Boys and Men, the suicide rate for men aged 25 to 34 has increased by 30 percent since 2010. So why are young men struggling?

From work to education to relationships, young males across the U.S. are struggling to stand.

According to a study out of Stanford, young men today are three times more likely to overdose, four times more likely to commit suicide, and 14 times more likely to go to jail. According to The Violence Project, 98 percent of mass shootings have been committed by men.

So, what are the roots of this crisis?

Experts say one reason, is social isolation. Young men ages 18 to 30 spent nearly 20 percent more time alone in 2023 compared to 2019, which can cause issues for mental health and social development. Another reason? A fatherless childhood. Young men who don’t grow up with their father at home can lead to young men being more unmotivated and stagnant in their mid 20′s and twice as likely to have been in jail by age 30.

Dating life is also an issue. Internal data from dating apps reveals that 80 percent of women are looking for the top 20 percent of men, leaving others in the dust and making it tough to find their special someone.

So, what can young men do? Seek out a training program that helps focus on developing emotional literacy and communication skills. Join support networks, platforms like MentorPRO can help give connections and engagements and never be afraid to express your emotions.

Also, if you’re struggling to find your passion, do some career exploration. Exposing yourself to diverse career paths, including emerging fields that may not fit traditional masculine stereotypes.

