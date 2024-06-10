Young man dead after being ejected into water in rollover crash in Middleboro, police say

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A young man died after he was ejected into a roadside brook during a rollover wreck in Middleboro on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Fuller Street just before 11:45 a.m. found a white GMC pickup truck that had struck a tree and flipped over into marsh water, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old man from Bridgewater, was thrown into a small brook and killed. His name hasn’t been released.

Firefighters and divers attempted to rescue the driver, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to Perkins.

Fuller Street at the Middleboro-Halifax line will remain closed to traffic until further notice because an investigation is active and ongoing.

State troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Middleboro police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

