‘You can get sick’: CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to pet bearded dragons

WASHINGTON — Four people have been hospitalized and 15 Salmonella illnesses are now linked to bearded dragons across nine states, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

No deaths have been reported.

Sixty percent of people sickened are children under 5 years old, the CDC said in a statement.

“Bearded dragons are not recommended as pets for children younger than 5, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems because these people are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that reptiles carry,” the CDC said.

Bearded dragons can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean, the CDC warned.

“You can get sick from touching your bearded dragon or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs,” the CDC said.

People in nine states have become ill, including in New York, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The CDC offered these tips to stay safe:

• Wash your hands, play safely, and keep things clean.

• Make sure children younger than 5 years old avoid contact with your bearded dragon and older children wash their hands after touching or feeding a bearded dragon.

• Have a dedicated enclosure for your bearded dragon. Don’t allow bearded dragons to roam in the same spaces where your baby or young children crawl and play.

The CDC also advised businesses to educate customers about how to stay healthy around bearded dragons, and learn how to protect customers and employees from Salmonella infection and other diseases shared between animals and humans.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

Anyone with questions about salmonella cases in their state is asked to contact the Department of Public Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

