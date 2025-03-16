Yarmouth man facing murder charge, accused of shooting man in Hyannis parking lot

HYANNIS, Mass. — A Yarmouth man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting a man in a Hyannis parking lot early Sunday morning, according to Barnstable police

A Barnstable police officer responded to the North Street parking lot near Washington Street around 1:00 a.m. to find a man had been shot in the head, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The officer began to perform life-saving measures before Hyannis Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and rushed the 41-year-old Hyannis man to Cape Cod Hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

A witness nearby told police they saw a dark-colored pickup leaving the area after the shooting.

Police stopped the truck a short distance away from the shooting and took the suspect, a 36-year-old Yarmouth resident, into custody.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Barnstable Police Station.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 the shooting was an “isolated incident”.

He will be arranged in Barnstable District Court on Monday morning, the DA’s office says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

