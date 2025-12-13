Wrong-way driver crashes, closes section of Route 128 in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — Exit 42 of Route 128 Southbound is closed for a period of time following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Danvers.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers were dispatched to the freeway around 10 p.m. on Friday for reports of a wrong-way crash with serious injuries.

At this time, authorities are diverting traffic, detouring drivers off at Exit 43, and have closed off that part of the highway.

MassDOT says to expect the closure to last for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

