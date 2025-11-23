Wrong-way driver causes head-on wreck on I-495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on wreck that shut down part of Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to reports of a driver traveling the wrong way on the southbound side of the highway found two vehicles that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of one of the vehicles was rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed heavy front-end damage to both vehicles and debris littering the road.

The highway was closed to motorists for hours during the emergency response, with the left travel lane opening shortly after 2:30 a.m.

State police didn’t say if charges had been filed against the wrong-way driver.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

