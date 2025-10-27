Wrong way driver in Bedford, NH facing driving while intoxicated charge, police say

BEDFORD,NH — A man from Manchester, New Hampshire, is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested for driving the wrong way on the highway early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police started receiving several reports of a car driving the wrong way on I-293 in Manchester around 1:00 a.m.

State police said the vehicle was reported to be heading southbound in the northbound lanes near Exit 5.

A trooper responded and located the vehicle, a silver 2012 Honda Civic, still traveling the wrong way, on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

The trooper turned on her emergency lights and stopped the driver in the area of mile marker 18.4.

The driver, Benjamin Smith, of Manchester, NH was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack District Court in early November.

