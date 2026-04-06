Brockton woman tragically dies in fire, community members encouraged to extend a helping hand

BROCKTON, Mass. — Over the weekend, a woman in Brockton died tragically in a house fire on Glendale Avenue.

Through a loved one, Boston 25 learned that the victim’s name is Jacqueline Leary, a mom and a bus driver for special needs students.

Early Saturday morning, fire crews reported details of an intense fire where flames filled the hallway and bedrooms on the second floor. Two people were able to get out and were taken to the hospital; however, Jacqueline Leary was not as fortunate.

One dead in Brockton house fire

Patricia Dickey told Boston 25 that she was shocked and saddened to hear about the death of her friend and coworker

“I was in disbelief because you don’t think that someone that you’re close to that you work with every day that it could happen to them,” explained Dickey

Jacqueline was a bright light with an infectious laugh, according to Dickey. The two of them met through work for Pinnacle transportation, a company in Stoughton that transports students with special needs to Melmark New England, a private non-profit special ed provider.

Dickey says Leary worked behind the wheel as a bus driver and would put smiles on her students’ faces with every mile she drove.

“She had a very good personality, she was very good with the students,” said Dickey. “It takes a lot to work with special needs children, but she loved her job. She loved working where we work,”

Dickey says Leary’s family is enduring a world of loss from losing her. In addition to losing his mom, Dickey says Jackie’s son Grayson, who is 15 going on 16, lost many of his belongings, everything from clothes to books to a backpack from school.

Right now, community members and close friends are collecting donations for him. Dickey Leary was always there to help someone out, even a total stranger. She hopes good people will pay it forward and help Jackie’s son.

“Jackie would literally give you the shirt off her back if you needed,” explained Dickey. “She would do anything for anyone.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the fire department fo more information related to the cause of the fire, but has yet to hear back.

Dickey says her company is working to help the family, but if you would like to extend a hand, visit the following link: Student Transportation Services | Greater Boston | Pinnacle Transportation Services

Visit the following link to a Facebook post to aid in donations for the family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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