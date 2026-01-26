Wrong-way driver arrested after weekend crash on I-95 in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 over the weekend, state police said.

Jenna Jerrett, 40, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor charges of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, and violation-level charges of reckless operation, state police said.

Jenna Jerrett (New Hampshire State Police)

At 1:25 a.m. Saturday, State Police dispatch started receiving 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on I-95 in Portsmouth.

Troopers responded to the area and located a black 2023 BMW 3 Series that had crashed into a concrete barrier in the right breakdown lane of I-95 northbound, state police said.

I-95 crash in New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

Investigators determined that Jerrett showed signs of impairment at the crash scene, state police said.

Jerrett was held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County Jail pending an arraignment in Portsmouth District Court on Monday.

Portsmouth Fire responded to assist troopers at the scene.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at Patrick.R.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

