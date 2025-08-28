Wrong-way crash spurs lanes closures in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — State police are investigating a crash involving a wrong-way driver in New Hampshire Thursday.

New Hampshire State Police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver I-93 in Concord around noon.

Police were told a silver Hyundai sedan had traveled northbound on the southbound offramp at Exit 13, entered the southbound lanes of I-93, crossed into the high-speed lane and collided with a black Chevrolet pickup.

State police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Liana Fox, 18, of Bow. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck was identified as William Marie, 57, of Barrington.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed for about 15 minutes while emergency personnel freed Fox from the crashed car.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group