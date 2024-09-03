World War II grenade found at Wayland elementary school

An elementary school in Wayland was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a grenade dating back to World War II was found on school grounds, officials say.

An inert World War II grenade was found at the Loker School by a student at 3:30 p.m., police say. Students and staff still in the school as part of the after-school program were evacuated.

Officers and firefighters arrived and set up a perimeter around the school.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad arrived and determined that the old grenade posed no danger and removed it from the premises.

There is no danger to the public and the incident is still under investigation by police.

