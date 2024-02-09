World-renowned conductor, music director of Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa dies at 88

TOKYO — World-renowned conductor Seiji Ozawa who was music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 3 decades, has died at 88.

Ozawa died of heart failure at his home in Tokyo on February 6, his management office said Friday.

The acclaimed Japanese maestro led the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1973 to 2002, longer than any other conductor in the orchestra’s 128-year history.

From 2002 to 2010, he was music director of the Vienna State Opera.

According to the AP, “Ozawa exerted enormous influence over the BSO during his tenure.

Ozawa won two Emmys for television work with the orchestra.

