World-famous Savannah Bananas will take over Fenway Park in 2024

BOSTON — The world-famous Savannah Bananas will bring “The Greatest Show on Earth” to the home of the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

Banana Ball is coming to Fenway Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Banana Ball has its own rules, aimed at making the game move faster. They include: no bunting, no walks allowed and the games are two hours max. They move fast. Their challengers are their arch-rivals called the Party Animals. The Party Animals are despised in the Banana world and are booed and harassed by fans. They are the bad guys.

The Savannah Bananas have captured the hearts of fans around the globe with their innovative and captivating approach to America’s favorite pastime.

The team visited Campanelli Stadium in Brockton this past summer where they entertained thousands of local fans.

If you want to go the game at Fenway Park, you have to register for the ticket lottery here.

