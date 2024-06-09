World-famous Savannah Bananas bring ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ to Fenway Park

BOSTON — The world-famous Savannah Bananas brought the “Greatest Show on Earth” to a sold-out Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday night.

Fenway Park is one of six Major League Baseball ballparks included on the Bananas 2024 World Tour.

The Savannah Bananas have captured the hearts of fans around the globe with their innovative and captivating approach to America’s favorite pastime.

Renowned for their entertaining on-field antics and infectious energy, the Bananas have redefined what it means to have a good time at the ballpark.

Banana Ball has its own rules, aimed at making the game move faster. They include: no bunting, no walks allowed and the games are two hours max. They move fast.

Their challengers are their arch-rivals called the Party Animals. The Party Animals are despised in the Banana world and are booed and harassed by fans. They are the bad guys.

The team visited Campanelli Stadium in Brockton last summer where they entertained thousands of local fans.

