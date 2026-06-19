World Cup travel demands could shape match outcomes as teams log record miles across North America

BOSTON — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already rewriting the record books — not just for its size, but for the miles teams will rack up getting from city to city.

With matches spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this year’s tournament will require more travel than any other World Cup in history. For players, that means long flights, constant time zone changes, and a schedule that could take a toll long before the final whistle.

“It’s not just about the miles,” said Dr. Daniel Danish-Var of Mass General Brigham. “It’s about sleep disruption, hydration, and the stiffness that comes from being on those planes.”

Travel becomes part of the competition

Teams will travel thousands of miles between their home bases and match sites — and experts say the effects can add up quickly.

“The timing of games, the number of time zones being crossed, the direction of travel, the number of hotels you’re changing — all those things teams should be taking into account,” Danish-Var said.

In a tournament where conditioning and recovery are critical, even small disruptions can become a factor.

“In a tournament like this, travel becomes part of the competitive environment,” he added. “It’s not the deciding factor, but it’s certainly going to play a role.”

Some teams face heavier burdens

Not all teams are traveling equal distances.

Curacao is facing the heaviest load, traveling an estimated 6,289 miles round-trip from its home base in Boca Raton, Florida, to games in Houston, Kansas City, and Philadelphia.

On the other end, Paraguay has one of the lightest travel schedules, logging just 642 miles between San Jose, Los Angeles, and nearby Santa Clara.

U.S. and Canada are also navigating distances

The United States is benefiting from relatively moderate travel while staying on home soil. Based in Irvine, California, the team opened in Los Angeles, traveled to Seattle to face Australia, then returned to L.A., for a total of about 2,140 miles.

Canada, meanwhile, has one of the longest single trips in the tournament, flying more than 2,000 miles from Vancouver to Toronto, despite hosting games in both cities.

Impact on players

Experts say the physical effects of travel — including fatigue and muscle stiffness — can directly impact performance.

“The more you’re sitting around, it definitely impacts your legs,” Danish-Var said. “It affects your muscles’ ability to recover, and these players are trying to operate at their very peak.”

In a sport where endurance and explosiveness are key, maintaining peak condition could make the difference between advancing and going home early.

As the first truly continental World Cup unfolds, teams that manage travel, recovery, and logistics the best may gain a crucial edge — proving that in 2026, success isn’t just about what happens on the pitch, but how teams get there.

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