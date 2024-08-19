Worker hospitalized after small gas explosion in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized following a small gas explosion at a building in Lynn on Monday morning, officials said.

The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was injured in a “flash fire” at 626 Lynnway around 8:30 a.m., according to Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan.

Sullivan said the worker suffered minor burns while he was cutting a pipe that likely had some gas trapped inside.

National Grid responded to the scene and the gas was shut off to the building.

The building didn’t suffer any structural damage.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

