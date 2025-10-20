Worcester Police begin ‘high visibility’ pilot program

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department is testing the use of high visibility blue lights, according to Police.

The use of the lights is part of a six-month pilot program. The program officially started at 7 a.m., Sunday.

Worcester police cruisers will be equipped with a “steady blue cruise light system,” police say. The lights will be on while on routine patrols in the city, according to officials.

“The blue lights show drivers that our officers are out there and are a reminder to operate lawfully. I believe this could be an effective initiative for us to enhance visibility and take a more proactive stance on traffic calming measures,” Police Chief Paul Saucier said.

City Manager Eric. Batista views the program as one of the ways to keep the residents of Worcester safe.

“This program is part of a wholistic approach we have taken toward traffic and public safety that has included adopting a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit, installing speed humps, park-and-walk initiatives, and more as we pursue all avenues to increase wellbeing for our officers, pedestrians, drivers, and the community at large,” Batista said.

Drivers should not pull over if they only see the blue lights. Drivers should only pull over if the blue lights are accompanied by flashing lights and sirens.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group