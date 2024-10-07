Worcester fire sends one to hospital, officials say

WORCESTER, Mass. — An afternoon fire sent one person to the hospital, Worcester fire officials say.

The fire took place at 6 Ancona Road, shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Jason Ehrets.

“On arrival crews found heavy fire coming out of the windows on two sides of the 2 1/2 story house” Deputy Chief Ehrets wrote in an email to Boston 25 News.

A person was removed from the building by Worcester firefighters and transported to a local hospital, officials say. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

The fire took nearly 30-minutes to get under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

