Worcester man with outstanding warrants bites officer’s ear during arrest, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officers had their hands full arresting a suspect who was allegedly wanted on several outstanding warrants on Sunday.

48-year-old Thomas Lee Frazier is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault to maim, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest, along with his six warrants. The details of those warrants were not immediately available, although police say they’re for “serious charges.”

According to authorities, Worcester officers stationed on Channing Street just after 12 p.m. saw Frazier enter a residence. The officers reportedly knew of Frazier’s arrest warrants so they followed him into the residence.

Police say Frazier then charged at one of the officers and began to fight, even biting the officer’s ear, which caused bleeding.

During the ensuing struggle, Frazier allegedly tried taking an officer’s tools but was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

He will appear in court at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group