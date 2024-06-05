Woman struck by car, seriously injured in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after she was hit by a car near an off-ramp, according to authorities.

Just before 9:15 p.m., Worcester Police say they responded to Belmont Street near the I-290 ramp for a report of a pedestrian accident. Arriving officers found a woman who they say sustained serious injuries.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car remained on scene, according to police. It is unclear if they will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Worcester Crash Reconstruction Unit.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

