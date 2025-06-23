WATCH: Two dogs chase black bear up a tree in Worcester County town

RUTLAND, Mass. — A Rutland dog owner got quite the surprise on Sunday after letting her two pups out into the backyard.

Video taken by Paige Josti shows her two dogs, Marty and Chewy, barking up a tree in pursuit of a black bear.

The bear can be seen slipping from his perch, seemingly frightened.

No injuries were reported to either dogs or bear.

The best way to keep black bears away from your home, MassWildlife recommends the following:

Store all garbage in closed containers in a garage, outbuilding, or bear-resistant trash can caddy.

Feed pets indoors, as pet food can be a tasty treat for bears.

Take down bird feeders.

For more information on how to avoid confrontations with black bears, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group