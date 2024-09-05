WATCH: 80-year-old drives on wrong side of Route 2, strikes vehicle causing injuries, police say

GARDNER, Mass. — Wild video shows a driver careening down the wrong side of the highway on Route 2 Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say around 2:30 p.m. they received several 911 calls of a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 2 near mile marker 84 in Gardner.

Dashcam video shows a 2016 Honda CRV driving at a high speed in the westbound lane, nearly striking several cars.

According to authorities, the driver of the Honda, an 80-year-old woman, eventually crashed into a car causing minor injuries. Troopers say they were on scene within three minutes of the crash.

Both the 80-year-old Honda driver and the other operator were transported to an area hospital by Gardner EMS.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash, along with any potential charges for the driver, remains under investigation by State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

