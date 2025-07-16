Two off-duty Leicester Police officers struck, seriously injured by drunk driver, officials say

LEICESTER, Mass. — Two Leicester Police officers have a long road to recovery ahead of them after being struck by a suspected drunk driver last Thursday.

According to authorities, officers Eddie Santiago and Stephen Kustigian were riding their motorcycles while off duty at a Summer Street intersection in Worcester near St. Vincent Hospital.

An alleged drunk driver, who police have not identified, hit both Santiago and Kustigian, seriously injuring both of them.

They were both transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center. where they remain as of Tuesday night.

Their injuries range from a shattered pelvis, spinal fractures, a broken arm, a broken leg, a broken scapula, a broken clavicle, a collapsed lung, numerous transfusions, a chest tube, and facial lacerations, according to the Leicester Police Alliance.

"Both of these dedicated public servants have long recoveries ahead of them and will need our help," the alliance wrote in a social media post. “Thankfully they’re surrounded by family and friends, and have an incredible survivor mindset that inspire us all! Even in their extreme pain, they are both anxious to recover fully and return to their beat here in Leicester.”

A crowdfunding effort to assist the two officers and their families will be announced on Wednesday, according to police.

©2025 Cox Media Group