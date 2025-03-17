Police seeking suspects accused of installing credit card skimmers at Mass. grocery store

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of installing credit card skimmers at a grocery store over the weekend.

According to Sturbridge Police, the two suspects pictured walked into Micknuck’s Fresh Marketplace on Main Street around 5 p.m. and installed card skimmers at the self-checkout stations. The suspects reportedly worked quickly and with expertise.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to contact Detective Ronald Obuchowski at 508-347-2525.

Customers who used the self-checkout at Micknuck’s between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10:25 a.m. Monday is asked to monitor their credit card and bank statements closely.

An identity theft packet, which provides guidance on safeguarding your personal information, is also available at the Sturbridge Police Department.

