Woman’s unborn child might have brain damage after brutal attack on Boston street, DA says

BOSTON — A pregnant woman will not be able to carry her child to full term after she was seriously hurt in a brutal attack on a street in Boston in late April, prosecutors announced Friday.

Danna Young, 33, of Randolph, was arraigned Thursday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery in violation of a restraining order, and assault and battery on a pregnant victim, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The 23-year-old victim told police that she was walking along Winthrop Street after getting off an MBTA bus when Young approached her from behind, slapped the back of her head, and knocked her to the ground around 6:30 p.m. on April 29, Hayden’s office said in a news release.

Young then allegedly kicked her several times in the stomach then fled toward Blue Hill Avenue. He was later nabbed after investigators sought and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The victim, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of the attack, refused medical treatment immediately after the incident but visited Tufts Medical Center the next day out of concern for her unborn child, according to Hayden’s office.

Prosecutors said doctors informed the victim that she would not be able to carry the child to full term, and that her child “may suffer brain damage due to ingesting blood from the kicks to her stomach.

Hayden noted the incident was not a random attack and that additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“The allegations here are shocking in their brutality and violence. We’ll provide this victim with all the help and support she needs as the case moves forward, but our first thoughts are with her health and the health of her unborn child,” Hayden said in a statement.

Judge David Poole revoked Young’s bail on an earlier case and ordered him held for at least 60 days. Poole set $2,000 on the new charges and ordered Young to have no contact with the victim if he is released.

Young is due back in court on June 3 for a pre-trial hearing.

